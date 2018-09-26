Full steam ahead as plans to convert former newsagents into micropub are given the green light

It is full steam ahead for plans to turn a former newsagents opposite Long Eaton train station into a micropub.

The plans, put forward by Marie Redfearn, will see the Tamworth Road site brought back into use as ‘Sawley Junction’.

Planning officers at Erewash Borough Council have now signed off on the application.

A report submitted by the applicant states that the micropub could also act as a ‘waiting room’ for travellers.

The venue would initially serve real ales on tap, cold and hot drinks, and snacks such as sandwiches, cakes, sausage rolls and pork pies.

For these services, the venue would initially be open from 2pm until 11pm Wednesday through to Sunday.

However, the applicant also has plans to open up as early as 6am to serve tea, coffee and snacks to early morning travellers.

The applicant stated in a report: “Being situated opposite the Long Eaton Train Station, we thought it could also act as a ‘waiting room’ for travelers and, if successful with this planning application, we would call the tap room Sawley Junction.

“We would expect to have visits from real ale enthusiasts from further afield using the buses and trains that would serve Sawley Junction.

“Understanding the ethos of the micropub we believe that a community-based, family-run operation selling locally sourced quality real ales, wines and ciders in a relaxed and comfortable environment would be a great asset to the local community.

“Having spent time in the area and having conducted a bit of market research, we also feel that Long Eaton train station commuters may benefit from having the option of purchasing an early morning coffee and cake.

“If we decide to offer this service, we would like to open at 6am to serve these regular commuters.”

It was agreed by council officers that the outdoor area to the front of the site should not be used by customers unless there is an emergency, to avoid disturbing neighbouring residents.

Separate applications would have to be filed in order to obtain licences to serve alcohol and put up display signs.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service