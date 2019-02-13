Fun things to do in Derbyshire this half-term holiday

Are you looking for things to keep your children entertained over the half-term holiday?

Derbyshire offers plenty of activities and attractions and they won't cost you the earth.

Medieval fun comes to Bolsover Castle from February 18 to 22. Meet Sir Cuss for squire training and get active in games to test skill and courage.

See alpacas, llamas, tortoises and deer, cuddle rabbits and guinea pigs and try pony trekking at Matlock Farm Park.

Families can test their crazy golf skills, take a canoe out on the lake or have fun on the bouncy castles at the Mundy Play Centre, Markeaton Park, Derby.

Go on a scavenger hunt, look for bugs or take part in natural crafts at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on the morning of Monday, February 18.

Create a 'junk model' train using recycled materials, play with train sets and ride on an old train at Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, Ripley, from February 16-23.

Little pirates can ride in a galleon, blast targets with water, create a parrot and befriend animals at Chatsworth House playground and farmyard.

Izzy, whizzy, Sooty gets busy in his magic show at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre on Saturday, February 23.

Join the Crazy Celts Holiday Camp at Mount Cook Adventure Centre, Middleton-by-Wirksworth on February 21. Build a roundhouse, hunt for food and light campfires.

Grab half-term by the ropes at Go Ape, Buxton. There's zip wires and Tarzan swing drops along the 1,200ft-high course.