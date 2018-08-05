Further updates after collision and fire cause A38 road closure in Derbyshire

Highways England has further warned that the A38 in Derbyshire is now only closed northbound between the A610 and the A61 near Alfreton due to a multi-vehicle collision and fire.

The latest update was issued just before 4pm, today, Sunday, on August 5.

Traffic is being diverted via the solid circle symbol.

The agency has warned drivers to please allow extra time for their journey.

Highways England originally warned earlier in the afternoon that the A38 in Derbyshire was closed southbound between the A61 near Alfreton and the A610 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.