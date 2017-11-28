Gates stolen from Ilkeston area church

Police are appealing for information after an Ilkeston area church had its gates stolen.

Some time between 6pm on the 26th November, and 8.30am on the 27th, Holy Trinity Church in Mapperley had their gates stolen.

These gates front the road, and lead to the Church yard. They, combined with the porch in which they stand, act as Mapperley's war memorial.

Without them, it is feared that young children visiting the Church over the Christmas period may run straight out into the road.

Revd. Gill Turner-Callis said that it was 'very sad' that someone would apparently feel no qualms about stealing from a war memorial and Church, but given that it is so near Christmas, she hopes someone gets some good out of them or the sale of them.

Please contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 17000516613, if you have any information. If you would prefer, you can call Revd Turner-Callis on 0115 9324695.