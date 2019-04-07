Grass fire in Langley Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters from Ilkeston were called to a grass fire in Langley Mill. They attended the scene in Brook Court, Langley Mill, at around 6pm yesterday (Saturday, April 6). Firefighters The fire involved approximately 10m of grassland. Firefighters used beaters and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. This is what the weather will be like today