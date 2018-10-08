Green-fingered Erewash youngsters, residents and businesses celebrated in annual Bloom awards

Schoolchildren, residents and business representatives have been honoured in another outstanding year for the Erewash in Bloom awards.
The Bloom competition is Erewash Borough Council’s annual gardening extravaganza to find the borough’s best green-fingered gurus.
And this year’s eagerly anticipated results were announced at a presentation event at Morley Hayes Golf Club on Friday.
The competition attracted 135 entries from people of all ages and from all corners of the borough as well as from schools, businesses and community organisations.
Bloom is the flagship project of the council’s Pride in Erewash Campaign and features a whole range of categories, from best front and back gardens and best hanging baskets through to best business display, school garden, and a fun tallest sunflower competition.
The mayor of Erewash, Councillor Chris Corbett, presented awards to the winners.
Coun Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “It is always a great privilege to be able to salute our bloom champions and marvel at their gardening skills and wonderful displays.
“The heatwave made it a challenging summer for gardeners, but there were still countless stunning gardens and displays. We applaud everyone for their efforts – you all certainly made it a difficult job for the judges.”
This year’s competition also saw Trent Barton get on board, with the bus operator sponsoring the Best Front Garden Category.
EREWASH IN BLOOM WINNERS 2018
Best Front Garden (sponsored by Trent Barton)
1st - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston
2nd (joint) - Ken Young, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton; Mr and Mrs B. Pinfield, Holland Meadow, Long Eaton
3rd - Ernie and Avril Carver, Plant Lane, Sawley
Best Hanging Baskets and Planters
1st - Mr M. Bilbie, St Vincent Close, Long Eaton
2nd - Ken Young, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton
3rd - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston
Best Rear Garden (medium to large)
1st - Mark Prentice, Harrington Street, Sawley
2nd - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston
3rd - Ernie and Avril Carver, Plant Lane, Sawley
Best Rear Garden (Small)
1st - David Mayo, Newbery Avenue, Long Eaton
2nd - Sue Hainsworth, Beechcroft, Breadsall
3rd - Anne Rusz, Victoria Road, Draycott
Best Wildlife/Environmental Garden
1st - Mark Prentice, Harrington Street, Sawley
2nd - Rob Tiffney, Queens Drive, Sandiacre
3rd - Mr M. Bilbie, St Vincent Close, Long Eaton
Tallest Sunflower (under 16s)
1st - Spencer Oxley, Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
2nd - Toby Scott, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton
3rd - Miss G. Cherry, Holly Avenue, Breaston
Best School Garden
1st (joint) - Chaucer Junior School, Ilkeston; Parklands Infant and Nursery School, Long Eaton
2nd (joint) - Granby Junior School, Ilkeston; Morley Primary School
3rd (Joint) - Dallimore Primary and Nursery School, Kirk Hallam; Kensington Junior School, Ilkeston
Best Street, Community Area or Friends Group
1st - Borrowash in Bloom
2nd (joint) - Coach and Horses Community Allotments, Draycott; Inspire and Grow, Heanor Road, Ilkeston
3rd (Joint) - Friends of Kirk Hallam Lake and Meadows, Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam; Big Kirk Hallam Community Centre, Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam
Best Allotment Site
1st - Far Lane Allotment Association, Ockbrook
2nd - Clarksfield Allotments, Ilkeston
3rd (joint) - Elm Street Allotments, Borrowash; Shacklecross Allotments, Borrowash
Pubs Restaurants and Hotels
1st (joint) - The White Swan, Ockbrook; Chequers Inn, Main Street, Breaston
2nd(joint) - Coach and Horses, Draycott; The Stanhope Arms, Stanton by Dale
3rd (joint) - Carpenters Arms, Dale Abbey; Royal Oak, Ockbrook
Business, Commercial and Places of Worship
1st (joint) - Weleda (UK) Ltd, Heanor Road, Ilkeston; Treetops Hospice, Derby Road, Risley
2nd (joint) - Park Medical Practice, Derby Road, Borrowash; Derby College, Pimlico, Ilkeston
3rd (Joint) - Friends of St Mary’s Churchyard, Market Place, Ilkeston; All Saints Church, Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam