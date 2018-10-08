Green-fingered Erewash youngsters, residents and businesses celebrated in annual Bloom awards

Schoolchildren, residents and business representatives have been honoured in another outstanding year for the Erewash in Bloom awards.

The Bloom competition is Erewash Borough Council’s annual gardening extravaganza to find the borough’s best green-fingered gurus.

David and Wendy Mayo won the Best Small Rear Garden award

And this year’s eagerly anticipated results were announced at a presentation event at Morley Hayes Golf Club on Friday.

The competition attracted 135 entries from people of all ages and from all corners of the borough as well as from schools, businesses and community organisations.

Bloom is the flagship project of the council’s Pride in Erewash Campaign and features a whole range of categories, from best front and back gardens and best hanging baskets through to best business display, school garden, and a fun tallest sunflower competition.

The mayor of Erewash, Councillor Chris Corbett, presented awards to the winners.

Mark Prentice with mum Jill who win the Best Wildlife Garden Award

Coun Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “It is always a great privilege to be able to salute our bloom champions and marvel at their gardening skills and wonderful displays.

“The heatwave made it a challenging summer for gardeners, but there were still countless stunning gardens and displays. We applaud everyone for their efforts – you all certainly made it a difficult job for the judges.”

This year’s competition also saw Trent Barton get on board, with the bus operator sponsoring the Best Front Garden Category.

EREWASH IN BLOOM WINNERS 2018

Mayor of Erewash Councillor Chris Corbett presents Best Front Garden winner, Mr Tony Hickinbotham, with his award at the Erewash in Bloom Awards 2018

Best Front Garden (sponsored by Trent Barton)

1st - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston

2nd (joint) - Ken Young, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton; Mr and Mrs B. Pinfield, Holland Meadow, Long Eaton

3rd - Ernie and Avril Carver, Plant Lane, Sawley

Best Hanging Baskets and Planters

1st - Mr M. Bilbie, St Vincent Close, Long Eaton

2nd - Ken Young, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton

3rd - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston

Best Rear Garden (medium to large)

1st - Mark Prentice, Harrington Street, Sawley

2nd - Tony Hickinbotham, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston

3rd - Ernie and Avril Carver, Plant Lane, Sawley

Best Rear Garden (Small)

1st - David Mayo, Newbery Avenue, Long Eaton

2nd - Sue Hainsworth, Beechcroft, Breadsall

3rd - Anne Rusz, Victoria Road, Draycott

Best Wildlife/Environmental Garden

1st - Mark Prentice, Harrington Street, Sawley

2nd - Rob Tiffney, Queens Drive, Sandiacre

3rd - Mr M. Bilbie, St Vincent Close, Long Eaton

Tallest Sunflower (under 16s)

1st - Spencer Oxley, Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

2nd - Toby Scott, Blandford Avenue, Long Eaton

3rd - Miss G. Cherry, Holly Avenue, Breaston

Best School Garden

1st (joint) - Chaucer Junior School, Ilkeston; Parklands Infant and Nursery School, Long Eaton

2nd (joint) - Granby Junior School, Ilkeston; Morley Primary School

3rd (Joint) - Dallimore Primary and Nursery School, Kirk Hallam; Kensington Junior School, Ilkeston

Best Street, Community Area or Friends Group

1st - Borrowash in Bloom

2nd (joint) - Coach and Horses Community Allotments, Draycott; Inspire and Grow, Heanor Road, Ilkeston

3rd (Joint) - Friends of Kirk Hallam Lake and Meadows, Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam; Big Kirk Hallam Community Centre, Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam

Best Allotment Site

1st - Far Lane Allotment Association, Ockbrook

2nd - Clarksfield Allotments, Ilkeston

3rd (joint) - Elm Street Allotments, Borrowash; Shacklecross Allotments, Borrowash

Pubs Restaurants and Hotels

1st (joint) - The White Swan, Ockbrook; Chequers Inn, Main Street, Breaston

2nd(joint) - Coach and Horses, Draycott; The Stanhope Arms, Stanton by Dale

3rd (joint) - Carpenters Arms, Dale Abbey; Royal Oak, Ockbrook

Business, Commercial and Places of Worship

1st (joint) - Weleda (UK) Ltd, Heanor Road, Ilkeston; Treetops Hospice, Derby Road, Risley

2nd (joint) - Park Medical Practice, Derby Road, Borrowash; Derby College, Pimlico, Ilkeston

3rd (Joint) - Friends of St Mary’s Churchyard, Market Place, Ilkeston; All Saints Church, Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam