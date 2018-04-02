Guess what Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds will be doing for his 106th birthday!

Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds hopes to become the world's oldest person to ride a zip wire when he turns 106 this week.

Great-grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood - who is one of the globe's oldest men - is preparing to take on the challenge live on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Jack, who is raising money for the Stroke Association, said: "It has become somewhat of a tradition that on my birthday I use my new age to help raise money for worthy charities."

Earlier this year, daredevil Jack rode Chesterfield's 60-metre observation wheel - weeks after going abseiling.

On his 105th birthday, the lifelong Derbyshire resident became the world's oldest person to ride a rollercoaster - and raised much-needed funds for the Derbyshire air ambulance.

Charity Jack previously raised money for Ashgate Hospicecare by getting a tattoo for his 104th birthday.

And at the age of 102, he completed the ice bucket challenge dressed in nothing but a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, raising thousands of pounds for the ALS Foundation.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."