Has your mountain bike been stolen?

A Derbyshire Police officer from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team is trying to trace the owner of a possibly stolen pedal cycle.

The bike (pictured) was found today (Tuesday, December 19) near to Trent Lock in Sawley, along with another bike that the police know to be stolen.

If you think you know who the Carrera Subway mountain bike belongs to contact PCSO Matt Boyer on 101 quoting reference number 17000551482.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.