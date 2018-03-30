Have you seen missing 15-year-old Leah? Teenager has links to Derbyshire

Have you seen Leah?

Leah Hazelton, 15, from Selston, was last seen leaving McDonalds in Clumber Street, Nottingham at about 3.51pm on Saturday, March 24, headng towards Old Market Square.

Police say Leah has links to Derbyshire. She also has links to areas of London, the West Midlands and Kent.

She is around 4ft 11ins tall with brown shoulder length hair of medium build. She often wears bright red lipstick.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, from the Missing From Home Team at Nottinghamshire Police said: “I want to reassure Leah that her welfare and safety is the priority and she is in no trouble whatsoever.

“I would appeal to her to just contact us so we know she is ok or to anyone with any information to assist us by making contact.”

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of March 24.