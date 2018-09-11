Have you seen missing Ilkeston teenager Tia?

Police are concerned for the safety of Tia Lowe, 14, after she was reported missing this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

Have you seen Tia?

Tia is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

The teen is known to have links to Derby was last seen in Cotmanhay Road at around 9pm yesterday evening (Monday, September 10).

If you have seen Tia or know of her whereabouts, contact police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 111 of September 11 in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.