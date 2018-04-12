Headliners announced for summer festival at Shipley

Ticket details have been announced for a summer festival which aims to support Derbyshire wildlife.

The Woodside Festival takes place at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s farm - close to the former American Adventure theme park site - at Shipley on Saturday June 16.

Organisers say the summer spectacular promises to be a fun-packed day of live music, art, wild activities and ‘good food and drink’.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “The musical line up is diverse, local and innovative.

“The Tin Pigeons are headlining with a fantastic line up to suit most musical tastes.

“At the Woodside Festival there will be something for everyone.

“Food at the festival caters for everyone, even if you are a vegan, veggie or have an intolerance, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has everything covered with some quality offerings.

“Parked up will be The Gin Kitchen and the HEELTAP wine van with local ales on sale too.”

The trust says the festival is about ‘being entertained whilst getting closer to nature’.

“After all, all our lives are better when they’re a bit wild,” added the spokesman.

There will also be many activities happening all day for festival-goers of all ages.

The ticket-only festival opens at noon with the official car park accessible from 11am.

Organisers say the headline act will finish at around 9.30pm.

Ticket prices for the day cost £15, children £5, £10 for a young person and £36 for a family.

The trust says tickets are selling well and are urging anyone who wants to attend the festival to buy them early to avoid disappointment.

- For ticket sales or for more information contact Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on 01773 88188 during office hours.

Alternatively, visit the festival’s website at https://www.woodsidefestival.com.