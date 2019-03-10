These are the 12 foods which we would usually consider healthy but contain stacks of potentially harmful sugar
British favourites such as baked beans and tomato ketchup have been named and shamed on a list of foods that are surprisingly high in sugar.
Researchers from health and fitness site Vivotion.com have revealed 12 foods and drinks that have a shocking sugar content. Consuming above the recommended daily limit of sugar can contribute to weight gain and could mean facing a higher risk of anything from cancer, heart disease and diabetes to depression and even acne.
Bottled Smoothies - Homemade smoothies are a true super food, but some commercially produced smoothies can contain stacks of added sugar, syrup, fruit juice from concentrate or ice cream.