HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar in Derbyshire for May bank holiday

This May bank holiday weekend could be the 'hottest on record' - so do not forget to dust off your barbecues.

Bank holiday Monday on May 5 will have a 'good deal of sunshine', a welcome break from the recent downpour of rain.

The Met Office has said it could be the hottest early May bank holiday on record.

Temperatures are currently set to reach highs of 26° on Monday beating the previous May bank holiday record of 23°.

Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 is set to reach 20°.

1pm will be the hottest point of the day across the three days.

However on Tuesday, May 8, things are set to be even hotter as temperatures look to increase.

According to the Met Office 'into the weekend with light winds, and becoming increasingly warm, there will be sunshine mixed with variable amounts of cloud.'

A spokesman said: "Bank Holiday Monday and into Tuesday will be mainly fine and dry, with a good deal of sunshine and feeling rather warm for many.

"Some uncertainty in from the middle of next week, although at this stage it looks like most places will stay mainly dry with sunny spells. However, there is an increasing chance of more changeable, breezier interludes, with rain or showers moving in from the west, more especially for northern parts of the UK.

"Probably remaining warm, but temperatures may return closer to average."