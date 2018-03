A motorist was left with a hefty fine for having no insurance after 'nipping out for cat food'.

Derbyshire Roads Police stopped the driver in Long Eaton last night.

The motorist was found to have no insurance and must pay £150 to recover the vehicle after it was seized.

The tweet from the roads police said: "Long Eaton last night. 'Just' nipped out for some Cat food. No insurance. Expensive trip with a £150 Recovery invoice, 6 to 9 penalty points and fines. #Seized #NoExcuses."