Here's how you can join Ilkeston's new St John Ambulance group - which opens on Monday

St John Ambulance is to open a new Badger sett in Ilkeston next week.

Badgers are the charity’s youngest volunteers, aged between seven and 10, who learn age-appropriate first aid techniques and a number of other useful skills as they work towards their Super Badger Award, the highest qualification available to them.

There are opportunities for families to enrol their children in this age group next week and also for enthusiastic adults, who wish to help develop the charity’s next generation of first aiders, to sign up as volunteer Youth Leaders.

The first meeting of the new Ilkeston Badger sett will be at The Arena in Ilkeston from 5.30pm on Monday.

All young people interested in volunteering are welcome to attend with their families to find out more about what it means to be a St John Ambulance Badger.

Adults with an interest in the youth leader roles are also welcome to attend and talk to existing volunteers.

Sam Parker, St John Ambulance’s District youth ead in Derbyshire, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming local families and potential Youth Leaders to our open event next Monday.

"Adults who join our youth team will be helping create a safe, inclusive, open environment where young people can learn important life skills, including first aid. It’s a team that empowers children and teenagers to care for others in their communities, enjoy a wide variety of new experiences, make new friends and reach their full potential.’

The charity’s expansion of its work with young people across England is thanks to a £560,000 grant from the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) distributed via the Youth United Foundation (YUF).

St John Ambulance’s Director of Youth and Volunteering, Mark Farmer, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to make this significant investment in the future of our charity and the health of our nation.

"Many of the young people we work with progress to voluntary roles with St John Ambulance as adults, or find work as key members of vital health and care teams up and down the country, including the NHS. They often do both but, in every case, these amazing young people make a real difference to the communities they serve.

"I hope that we find some inspiring new volunteers in Ilkeston to help them fulfil their potential, as well as developing their own skills as part of our brilliant youth team."

To find out more about volunteering opportunities with young people at St John Ambulance’s Ilkeston Badger sett, including details of how to apply for a role, go to www.sja.org.uk/youthroles.

Any families with questions about becoming a St John Ambulance Badger can call Sam on 07971 324237 or email her at sam.parker@sja.org.uk.

For more information on St John Ambulance’s work, including how to become a volunteer, or make a donation to the charity, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.