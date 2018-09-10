Here’s what the weather has in store for us today

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast for Monday.

Today (September 10) will be mainly dry, but also cloudy, with only a few brighter spells possible.

The cloud will thicken throughout the day and we could see some outbreaks of rain and fog. Winds will also strengthen later today.

Still feeling mild-ish though, with the maximum temperature around 19 °C.

