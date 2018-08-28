Here’s what today’s weather is looking like

Showers across Derbyshire, especially the western Peak District, will gradually fade away later this afternoon.

Elsewhere largely dry and sunny before cloud builds, then sunny intervals. However, a few showers are possible, these most likely across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Any early evening showers will quickly die away, leaving a dry night with long clear periods and light winds. Later tonight high cloud will start to arrive from the west. Minimum temperature 7 °C.