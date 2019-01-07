Here's why you may see TV cameras in Ilkeston town centre later this week

A TV crew is set to descend on Ilkeston later this week to film a special feature on one of the town's former pubs.

Freeview channel Quest is to broadcast a programme about the demolition of the old Poplar pub on Bath Street - and producers want locals to send in old photos and stories relating to it.

The derelict pub is set to be demolished in what developers are calling 'the revival of Bath Street'.

Hodgkinson Builders is to build 19 houses and a proposed business centre at the site as part of a wide-ranging scheme to breathe new life into the area.

Ian Hodgkinson - director of Hodgkinson Builders, who has already pre-sold 18 of the 19 new homes to Futures Housing - said: "We were astounded that our original PR around the development, attracted the attention of the channel, who want to feature the project as part of a series about the demolition process.

"As part of the series, the team is appealing to local people to send in their old photos, and stories relating to the pub in its heyday. We are keen to hear from anyone who celebrated a special occasion there, or anyone who has any anecdotes from when the public house was once open."

Tina Clough, director at Poppy-PR, was involved with the original publicity of the project and has an office on Bath Street. She said the broadcast would be great publicity for the town.

"Our original promotional activity around the development has really caught the attention of Quest, and we could not be happier," she said. "The programme will put Ilkeston on the map, and we hope that people will get involved and send in their stories and photographs."

The proposed business centre will not be completely new as Hodgkinson plans to utilise material from the pub, such as the stonework and signage, to create some original features and retain the history of it and area.

Speaking in December about the project, lan Boucker, director of development and investment at Futures Housing Group, said: “Futures is pleased to be able to partner with Hodgkinson’s on this exciting regeneration project.

"These new homes will contribute to our ambitious development programme which will see us deliver more than 1,000 homes through the East Midlands by 2020.”

The TV crew will be in town on Thursday.

For more information, or to send in any old photographs and stories about the old Poplar pub, go to http://bricklayers.com/ or email the team at Ian@hodgkinson.uk.com