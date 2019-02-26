Hero Derbyshire teenager saves woman, 91, after crash - and then did a full day at school

A young army cadet helped save a 91-year-old woman involved in a serious crash - and then did a full day at school.

Hero Jess Rollisson, 14, from Sandiacre, was on her way to school in a friend’s car when the collision took place further up the road.

Jess is a Lance Corporal at the Derbyshire Army Cadet Force.

The Long Eaton School pupil got straight out of the car and pushed her way past members of the public who were ‘standing around’. She then administered first aid and bravely took control of the situation.

Jess said: “It’s all thanks to the cadets. First aid is extremely important, and if I wasn’t there who knows what could’ve happened.”

Jess’s mum Bex Rollisson said her daughter’s efforts were ‘amazing’.

The casualty, known as ‘Betty’, had been accidently hit by a car and had degloved one of her legs below the knee and had broken her other leg.

The driver of the car phoned emergency services but was ‘hysterical’, so Jess took the phone off her and relayed what had happened and then started to administer first aid.

While Betty was conscious but in severe pain, Jess carried out a toe-to-toe survey and discovered Betty had a serious head injury so she put a towel under her head and immobilised it.

When police arrived at the scene, Jess had already got everything under control which allowed officers to start to move traffic so the ambulance could get through.

When paramedics arrived, Jess handed Betty over to them but they asked her to stay with them to continue to immobilise Betty’s head while they treated her and got her ready for transport. All the time Jess was talking to Betty reassuring her.

Incredibly, once released Jess got back in the car and did a full day at school.

Sergeant Adam Gatenby, of Derbyshire Army Cadet Force, said: “Lance Corporal Rollisson had no first aid training until she joined the Army Cadet Force. The training she has gained through the organisation enabled her to take control and deal with this serious incident.”

