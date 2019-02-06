Historic buildings at Kimberley Brewery site are saved

Historic buildings on the former Kimberley Brewery site are guaranteed a bright future after a significant purchase by an Ilkeston housebuilder that will create new jobs.

Fairgrove Homes began redeveloping and regenerating the site in 2015, and has completed the first of five phases, as well as 75 per cent of the second phase.

Now Fairgrove has bought the remaining land, which means that the preserved grade two listed buildings surrounding the former brewery yard, including the kilns, kiln stores, tower and the maltings, can be repaired and converted into luxury homes and office space.

Vanessa Gregory, sales and marketing manager at Fairgrove, declared: “This is a landmark day in the redevelopment of the former Hardys and Hansons Kimberley Brewery site.

“Legal completion of the purchase opens doors to a range of opportunities for the local community in the Kimberley area.

“In addition to providing new homes and securing the future of the buildings, we will be actively seeking to recruit apprentices to join our team.

“Local sub-contractors will also be brought in to complete the redevelopment, and Broxtowe Borough Council will benefit by being able to offer attractive homes to residents as part of its wider plans.

“Throughout the planning process, the local community has been at the forefront of our minds.

“We want to ensure that the legacy of the former brewery is preserved for future generations through the loving restoration of these historic buildings.”

The site had been empty since 2006 and almost fell into a state of disrepair, with worried Kimberley residents fearing it would never be redeveloped.

But the family-run, award-winning firm Fairgrove stepped in with a plan to build a range of quality apartments, townhouses, semi-detached homes and detached homes in what has proved to be a sought-after location, with easy links to the M1 and the city of Nottingham.

The Brewery Yard development is just the latest phase of that plan, and Fairgrove were helped through the legal process of buying the land by law firm Nelsons.

Mary Gharmount, commercial property solicitor with Nelsons, said: “This is an important and significant development for the town. The brewery was a major employer until it was sold in 2006.

“It’s great to see that the historic buildings, some of which date back to the 19th century, will be restored and preserved, alongside stylish new homes.”