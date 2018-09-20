Hour-by-hour forecast as 'risk to life' Storm Bronagh hits Derbyshire

While Derbyshire is still clearing up the mess made by Storm Ali yesterday a new storm is set to batter the county tonight - and there maybe risk to life.

Storm Bronagh is set to hit the county at 6pm today, and there will be gales and rain until tomorrow at 9am.

Storm Ali

A yellow weather warning for rain and wind has been issued for the storm which could have gusts of up to 65mph.

Some areas in the UK could see 80-100 mm of rain.

The Met Office has reported that there could be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches.

A spokesman has also said that there could be injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be also affected, with longer journey times and cancellations are possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

This Evening and Tonight:

Windy, with periods of rain overnight. A spell of heavier rain and strong blustery winds then likely for a few hours either side of midnight, before clearing to showers, but still windy conditions by dawn. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Friday:

A blustery day, with occasional showers and strong westerly winds. Some sunny spells are likely between the showers, however it will be feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Thursday, September 20

6pm - heavy rain - 15C - wind 24mph

7pm - showers - 16C - wind 33mph

8pm - heavy rain - 17C - wind 37mph

9pm - heavy rain - 17C - wind 34mph

10pm - heavy rain - 17C - wind 35mph

11pm - heavy rain - 16C - wind 36mph

12pm - hail - 16C - wind 35mph

Friday, September 21

1am - heavy showers - 16C - wind 36mph

2am - heavy showers - 15C - wind 40mph

3am - heavy showers - 13C - wind 41mph

4am - heavy showers - 11C - wind 44mph

5am - heavy showers - 10C - wind 42mph

6am - light showers - 9C - wind 45mph

7am - light showers - 9C - wind 39mph