House prices rising again overall in Derbyshire

House prices in Derbyshire crept up by 0.2 per cent in December, contributing to a general five per cent rise across the last 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the county sold for £179,270 – significantly lower than the UK average of £230,776.

However, the average homeowner in Derbyshire will have seen their property jump in value by around £39,000 in the last five years.

Some areas of the county have performed better than others.

Houses in High Peak have increased in value by 1.4 per cent, while in Erewash, they have risen by 0.5 per cent.

By contrast, prices have fallen by 1.2 per cent in Chesterfield, 0.6 per cent in Derbyshire Dales and 0.2 per cent in Amber Valley.

Between November 2017 and October last year, the most recent 12 months for which sales volume data is available, 13,386 homes were sold in Derbyshire - four per cent fewer than in the previous year.

Across the East Midlands, property prices have risen by 4.2 per cent in the last year, to £192,748 on average.

The region outperformed the UK as a whole, which saw the average property value increase by 2.5 per cent.