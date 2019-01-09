How hard is it to pass your driving test at Leeds and Horsforth test centres?

Leeds test centre is one of the hardest places to pass your driving test in the country, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show just 33% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

In Horsforth, 45% of all learners passed their practical test between April and September 2018.

Gairloch, in the Scottish Highlands, had the highest pass rate, with 81% of new drivers receiving their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. The Pavilion test centre, Birmingham, was the toughest, with a 29% pass rate.

Read more: When can police legally stop your car?

Leeds test centre conducted 3,097 tests over the six-month period and 1,021 people passed. Horsforth test centre conducted 4,917 tests over the sixth-month period and 2,209 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Leeds test centre 35.8% gained their licence compared to 30.5% of women, and at Horsforth test centre, 46.9% gained their licence compared to 43.1% of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving. However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at either Leeds or Horsforth test centres. In April 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 37% in Leeds (only slightly higher than in April 2018, with the new test) and 45.9% in Horsforth (less than the rate in April 2018).

Read more: Strict new MOT test changes introduced

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows the number of first time passes.

At Leeds test centre, 32.9% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with two learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

At Horsforth test centre, 46.4% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 22 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests.