How you can win a Valentine’s Day meal for two in one of Derbyshire’s top restaurants

Left it late to organise a treat for your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Then why not enter our fantastic competition for the chance to spoil them at one of Derbyshire’s finest eateries.

We’ve teamed-up with The Peacock at Rowsley to give one lucky couple the chance to enjoy a bespoke ten-course tasting menu specially created for Valentine’s Day at the grade-II listed, boutique luxury Peak District hotel.

Chefs at the former manor house, which holds three AA red stars, will be serving the likes of aged Comte ravioli with caramelised onion and beef consommé; oysters served three ways; halibut with cucumber, spinach and seaweed; champagne veloute and caviar and a caramelised casa luker; white chocolate mousse with kirsch cherries and gingerbread and blood orange sorbet.

To be in with a chance of winning simply email copydesk.nmsy@jpimedia.co.uk with ‘Peacock competition’ in the subject box and your answer to the following question: on what date is Valentine’s Day celebrated? Please include your name, address and phone number in the body of the email.

• The closing date for entries is midday on Monday, February 11. The winner, selected at random, will be treated to a free meal for two at The Peacock on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 7.30pm sitting only. Drinks are not included.

For anybody booking the special tasting menu, the hotel is offering the best available bedroom for £100 per night. The prize is supplied by the promoter.

To be eligible you MUST confirm in your entry that you are happy for us to share your details.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and are available to view on our website. The editor’s decision is final.