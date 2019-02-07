Hundreds of roles up for grabs at huge Derbyshire jobs fair

A huge jobs fair is set to return to Derbyshire next month with hundreds of roles up for grabs.

More than 20 employers will be in attendance at the event, offering roles in a variety of different sectors with full-time, part-time, permanent, temporary and contract vacancies available.

Taking place at Pride Park in Derby, the event is being held on Friday March 1.

Free to attend, it is open to people aged between 16 and 65 and is suitable for a range of job seekers from school leavers to graduates, people who have been made redundant, people looking for a career change and those who are just generally unemployed and looking to get back into work.

The event runs from 10am to 2pm and registration is required.

Anyone attending on the day is advised to take an up-to-date copy of their CV with them.

