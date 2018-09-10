Hunt for witnesses to ‘arson attack’ on Erewash petrol station

Police are looking for witnesses to a fire at a service station in Erewash- which may have been started deliberately.

At around 6:20pm on Friday, August 31, officers received reports of a blaze at the rear of the Longmoor Road service station in Long Eaton.

It is thought that the fire at the Longmoor Road service station was started deliberately.

The fire is believed to have started in a car stored behind the service station, which caused extensive damage to two further cars, and then spread to a nearby building.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service brought the fire under control and nobody was injured. A joint investigation into the circumstances is now underway.

PC Tim Phillips said “Fortunately, no one was injured and a further stroke of luck was that the fuel tanks at the service station were completely empty due to the refurbishment of the site, otherwise the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“I am keen to hear from anyone that saw anything that appeared suspicious, or for any information that might help with our enquiries.”

If you can help, get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 18*416001 and the name of the officer in the case PC Tim Phillips, in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

·

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

