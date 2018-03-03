ICE WARNING: Met Office forecasts dangerous conditions over the weekend

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for icy conditions across the east Midlands as the Beast from the East refuses to release its hold on the region.

Pedestrians and motorists have been warned that icy conditions are expected to continue between 11am, today, Saturday, March 3, and 11am, Sunday, March 4.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Icy stretches will continue to be likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths during the rest of Saturday onwards into Sunday.”

Nationally, some snow is likely at times.

As a result, driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, according to the Met Office.

Snow and ice are continuing to cause disruption across Derbyshire and the country but a thaw is expected eventually.

There is a continuing chance of wintry showers, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has forecast spells of rain by tonight with some sleet and possibly some hill snow more northwards with it easing again later with some mist and fog developing in places.

Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass remain closed, according to reports, and the A616 between Creswell and Clowne has had to be closed after a serious collision.

Northern rail service has said it will not be operating any trains between Buxton and Hazel Grove today, Saturday, March 3.

Services on the line have been suspended in both directions since Thursday evening due to heavy snow and strong winds affecting the area.

An amended timetable had been due to run on Saturday during the planned 24-hour walkout by members of the RMT over the role of train guards and driver-only operated trains.

However, Northern has said that due to poor weather conditions the lines remain blocked. Updates are available at northernrailway.co.uk.

Temperatures across the county today, Saturday, March 3, are expected to fall as low as minus two degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, but highs may reach up to one degree centigrade in places.

Keep posted to our website for weather and traffic updates throughout the day.