ILKESTON ATTEMPTED MURDER: Police release images of people they want to speak to in connection with attack

Detectives investigating the rape and attempted murder of a woman in Ilkeston have released images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

The woman was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, November 26 last year as she was walking along Queens Avenue in the town.

Now officers leading the investigation have released a set of updated images of people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

DCI Gareth Meadows said: “We have also released pictures of people who were in the area that we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

“We would also like to speak to anyone that was on Trent Barton, the two bus from Nottingham to Ilkeston that morning. The bus left Nottingham just after 3.15am and arrived in Ilkeston, Nottingham Road at 3.40am.

“If you have any information in relation to this horrendous attack please contact our dedicated team.”

During the brutal attack, the man grabbed the woman and dragged her to the floor, strangled her and then raped her.

A reward of £10,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers in connection with the investigation and will be available to anyone that provides information anonymously which leads to the conviction of the attacker.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 17000514655 or click here and complete and submit the form.

Officers say using this method will not qualify for a Crimestoppers reward.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.