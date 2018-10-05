Ilkeston ballet stars celebrate top exam results

Young ballerinas from Ilkeston have danced their way to success following summer exams.

Pupils of Centre Stage Performing Arts Studio have received results for their July exams with The National Association of Teachers of Dancing.

All pupils gained distinctions and merits in a range of exams.

Proud tutor, Martha Woodcock, said: “The results are a reward for all of the hard work and effort put in throughout the year.

“I am so proud of them all. They deserve their success after all their hard work and commitment.”

Dancers who took part in the exams included Louise Adcock, Lois Aitken, Evie Farmer, Teigan Harris, Yami Ngondo, Stella Davey, Phoebe Roome, Grace Winfield, Bethany Iliffe, Mary Whitehead, Jasmine Longdon, Victoria Johnson, Molly Banks, Lizzie Follon, Anna Siddons, Kate Siddons, Miriam Steward, Georgie Milson, Eleanor Attenborough, Isla Ramsell, Georgina Archer, Jessica DeBonis, Isobel Leary, Charlotte Leary and Katy Pickworth.

Rehearsals are now in full swing for the studio’s production of ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King’, which will be performed in November at St Andrew’s Methodist Church Hall, Ilkeston.