Ilkeston burglar steals Audi and rolex

An Audi RS5, Rolex and Michael Kors watches and a pandora bracelet were all stolen from a house in Ilkeston.

The burglary happened between 8am and 5pm on Monday, December 4 at a house in Cavendish Road, Ilkeston.

The burglar/s forced open a rear door and stole a men’s Rolex watch, a ladies’ Michael Kors watch (pictured) and the keys for an Audi RS5 parked on the drive of the house.

The Audi was stolen off the drive and later recovered on Tuesday, December 5 in Bridge Street, Sandiacre.

Police Staff Investigator, Natalie Cockram said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the grey Audi between December 4 and 5.

“We’d also like to appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Cavendish Road area on December 4.

“Equally, if you have recently been offered any of the jewellery for sale, please do get in touch.”

The burglar or burglars also stole a quantity of men’s gold jewellery, a Pandora charm bracelet with a number of charms - including two silver heart charms engraved with ‘auntie’ and ‘sister’ - and a white gold diamond ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call Natalie Cockram on 101 quoting reference number 17000528386.