Three bottles of Moet champagne were taken from a shop in Ilkeston.

Today, Sunday, April 15 Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a vehicle in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire Police recovered stolen bottles of Moet

A force spokesman said: “Two occupants of this vehicle arrested for theft from shop, before the store even realised they had been a victim.

“The driver is also wanted by Nottinghamshire Police.”

The car was seized after police became aware the driver had no licence or insurance.