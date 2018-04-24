Ilkeston engineering firm celebrate multi-million pound gas contract

An Ilkeston welding and engineering company is celebrating after winning its biggest ever order, which has created 50 extra jobs.

Rayden Engineering Limited, which is based on Wentworth Street, has started work on a multi-million pounds contract for Southern Gas Networks.

Managing director Richard Hayden said: “We are delighted to have won this contract, with our tender beating those of half a dozen other bidders”.

“It’s the icing on the cake for a great start to 2018 and comes on top of a very busy order book anyway.”

Southern distributes natural and green gas to homes and businesses across Scotland and the Southeast of England, and Rayden has been contracted to carry out works on a major project in Buckinghamshire.

It involves diverting 4.5 kilometres of a high pressure gas pipeline and constructing an above-ground installation including a pressure reduction station.

Rayden operatives are tasked with pipeline welding including hot-tapping—live gas operations—deep excavation and negotiating routes around existing infrastructure.

Richard said: “It gives me immense pleasure to know that this specialised industry has sufficient confidence in our ability to award us this contract.”

All pre-fabrication works are being done by the company in Ilkeston.

The company employed 70 staff before this contract, which has created an extra 50 highly-skilled jobs, some in Ilkeston but the majority on site.

Set up in 1979, Rayden specialises in making and installing high pressure pipework systems for sectors such as the gas, oil, petrochemical and water industries.

The firm has extensive experience working throughout the UK and abroad for market leaders including SGN, NGN, National Grid, BP, BPA, Shell, Total UK and various water companies, but Richard regards this latest contract as a real coup which could lead to more work.

For more information, visit raydenengineering.com.