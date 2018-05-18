Ilkeston firefighters attend blaze which devastates house

Ilkeston firefighters helped tackle a blaze which ravaged a house in the early hours of this morning

Crews were called to Peers Close, Oakwood, shortly before 1.10am and were met by a 'well-developed fire' in a detached property.

One man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Station manager Dean Gazzard, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS), said: "Firefighters have worked hard through the night to contain this fire but unfortunately due to its severity were unable to prevent the fire spreading throughout the building."

DFRS and police are carrying out a joint fire investigation this morning to establish the cause of the blaze.