Ilkeston firefighters called to home after dishwasher catches fire

Ilkeston firefighters were one of three crews who tackled a house fire caused by a dishwasher.

Crews from Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Stapleford were called out to the blaze at a property on Mayfield Drive, Stapleford yesterday evening (Sunday, February 3) at around 8.30pm.

Here they found the dishwasher alight and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and Co2 to put it out.

A male and a female received treatment from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

READ MORE: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/safety-warning-after-dronfield-greenhouse-blaze-1-9573663