Ilkeston firefighters have put out a blaze in a skip in Awsworth, Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Awsworth Lane at about 2.10am this morning (August 8), which involved one skip on fire.

Awsworth Lane, Awsworth.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

