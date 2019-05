Firefighters rescued a person who got trapped in a lift at Ilkeston Job Centre.

Crews from Ilkeston arrived at the Job Centre on South Street at around 9.12am this morning (Wednesday, May 29).

‘The person was rescued and this incident left with on-site security and an engineer is en route to fix the lift,’ said a spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue.

