Ilkeston Hospital League of Friends president retires after 18 years

The long-standing president of the Ilkeston Community Hospital League of Friends has departed into retirement after 18 years in the role.

Mike Perry also served as chairman of the charity for 13 years, while wife Pauline has been very active on the league’s committees too, in various key roles and especially over the last six years as treasurer.

Pauline Perry, left, seen here at a fundraising event in 2016, has also retired after many years of service to community.

They have now decided to leave the area to enjoy their retirement in north Wales.

Prem Singh, chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust which runs the hospital, said: “I’d like to wish Mike and Pauline a very happy retirement after many years of public service, not just within our NHS trust and at Ilkeston Community Hospital, but to the local community.

“They have given many hours of their time to serve that community and we are grateful for their involvement in the hospital’s league of friends over the years.”

Hospital leagues of friends are voluntary organisations which support the work of the NHS, raising additional funds for projects which enhance care and improve the environment for patients, staff and visitors.

Mike, a retired police inspector who spent 37 years in the force, and Pauline hosted two farewell events in the hospital to say goodbye to the many friends and colleagues they had worked with.

League chairman Eileen Knight said: “Mike and Pauline thoroughly deserve a long and happy retirement. They have given so much to the league and we are indebted to them for their time, commitment and enthusiasm.

“Our league is very active and amongst recent large projects we’ve been proud to open Smiley’s café and our dedicated shop in April 2017.”

She added: “Other projects included the purchase of high tech, high definition equipment for the diagnostic and treatment centre and a five-year programme for the replacement of surgical trolleys.

“Our committee, supported by dedicated volunteers, will continue to work hard for the hospital’s patients, staff and visitors.”