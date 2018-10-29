Ilkeston house fire in which six-year-old boy died not 'deliberate or malicious'

A house fire in Ilkeston in which a six-year-old boy died is not being treated as deliberate or malicious, it has been confirmed.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Shaw Street West at 10.39pm on Friday.

A six-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died.

A joint police and fire investigation to establish the cause of the fire is continuing, but it is not being treated as deliberate or malicious.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said their thoughts and sympathy remained with the young boy, his family and friends.

Over the coming week firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in the Shaw Street West/East area of Ilkeston, providing support, fire safety advice, information and reassurance to the local community. From Monday morning, a fire control unit ‘visitor centre’ will be situated on the corner of Shaw Street East and Greenwood Avenue.