Ilkeston laser cutting company secures £1.1m boost for new machinery

A Ilkeston precision laser cutting company has secured a £1.1m investment package to upgrade its manufacturing base with new machinery.

FC Laser Limited, has secured support from asset finance firm Lombard and NatWest to acquire two state-of-the-art cutting machines for its facility on Lows Lane.

The new machines perform up to three times faster than their predecessors, consume less energy, and will improve efficiency by 40 per cent to give the business a significant competitive advantage.

Managing director Danny Fantom said: “We’re entering an exciting period of growth and innovation, and we are grateful for the role that Lombard and NatWest have played in supporting us throughout the process.

“The new equipment puts us in a strong position, and will help us stay ahead of the curve for productivity.”

FC Laser has already seen strong growth since it was set up 2012, and recently moved into purpose-built premises housing Europe’s largest installation of three ten kilowatt Bystronic Fibre Lasers.

It supplies the architectural, engineering and automotive industries, including projects on the Shard in London and Sydney Opera House.

Lombard’s Veronica Wales said: “FC Laser prides itself on cost-efficiency and the high quality of its products, and it has been extremely rewarding to have helped the business.”

To learn more about the business, including its annual apprenticeship scheme, see www.fclaser.co.uk.