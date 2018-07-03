Ilkeston park wins national horticultural heritage award after revamp

Ilkeston’s much-loved Victoria park has won a national horticultural award following heritage restoration works by Erewash Borough Council.

The council scooped the Horticulture Week Custodian Award for Best Heritage Park at a glittering ceremony held at Woburn Abbey, near Milton Keynes, last week.

Victoria Park in Ilkeston has won the national Horticulture Week Custodian Award for Best Heritage Park.

Council officer Caroline Pollard and horticultural apprentice Sam Pickering were joined by Richard Daniel, of the Friends of Victoria Park group, in collecting the award.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “What an absolutely unbelievable accolade. With the help of the National Lottery funding it has been restored its former glory and is a much-loved place of enjoyment for the residents of Erewash.

“Congratulations to everybody who has been involved with the restoration and gardening works, it is certainly a well-deserved award and we are thrilled to receive such a prestigious honour.”

A £740,800 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), has seen the Green Flag park returned to its Victorian glory in recent years.

Key features like the bandstand, entrance gates, pergola and bowls pavilion have all been restored to original designs, while new heritage activities held in the park and bedding schemes in the restored floral garden continue to earn widespread praise.

Jonathan Platt, head of HLF East Midlands, said: “It is fantastic news. The project has transformed Victoria Park thanks to National Lottery players and it’s great to see that recognised.

“Congratulations to all those involved in the project.”