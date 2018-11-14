Ilkeston police ask for help to identify school bike thief

Derbyshire Police are asking the public if they recognise this alleged bike thief in Ilkeston.

The incident happened at the beginning of last month on Wednesday, October 3, when a child’s pedal cycle was stolen from the Ormiston Ilkeston Academy, King George Avenue, Ilkeston.

The suspect was caught on CCTV having entered the grounds, cut the lock off the bike and made off on it.

A police spokesman said: "If you think you recognise the man in the images please contact PC Jason Limb using one of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting the reference number 18*474267 and the name of the officer in the case."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org