Ilkeston pooch gets second shot thanks to life-saving check that detected deadly tumour

Ilkeston rescue dog Scrabble got a second go after a “free MOT” by a mobile pet check charity helped detect a deadly tumour.

The 12-year-old German Shepherd cross had been brought along to PDSA’s PetChecktour in Erewash by owner Collette Harrington after she spotted the vet charity was offering free checks for local dogs.

Scrabble has made a full recovery.

During the check-up PDSA vet nurse Kaya Hawrylak identified a large swelling in Scrabble’s mammary gland.

With Scrabble being unneutered, Kaya feared it could be something serious- around half of breast lumps in unneutered female dogs are cancerous and the bigger they get, the more likely this is.

On Kaya’s advice, Collette, 52, took Scrabble in for an urgent appointment at her local vets and was horrified to learn that the lump was a tumour.

The vets confirmed Kaya’s suspicions and carried out surgery to remove the potentially cancerous lump and all Scrabble’s other mammary glands on the same side to try to stop the tumour from spreading.

Scrabble, 12, pictured with owner Collette and vet nurse Kaya.

Collette, from Cotmanhay, who adopted Scrabble from an animal shelter when she was nine-months-old, said: “I’m so glad I took my beloved girl to PDSA PetCheck that day. If it hadn’t been picked up then, she probably wouldn’t be here today.

“I had noticed a swelling on her underside but she didn’t seem to be in any pain and I presumed it was just a fatty lump as she was getting older.

“My vets told me it was likely to be an aggressive cancer so she is very lucky indeed.”

Kaya said: “During the free MOT I could feel a swelling that concerned me. Scrabble is an older female dog and wasn’t neutered so that increases the risk of mammary cancer. Scrabble’s story really highlights the importance of regular check-ups with a vet or vet nurse to ensure your pet is in full health.

“Scrabble has also been neutered now, which will help reduce her risk of developing further breast cancer and will also ensure she won’t be at risk of a life threatening womb infection in the future either.”

PDSA’s PetCheck tour visits communities across the length and breadth of Britain, offering free dog health checks.

This year it received a huge boost thanks to funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

PetCheck nurses provide expert pet care advice and aim to improve pets’ lives by increasing owners’ understanding of their pet’s needs.

To find out when PetCheck is coming to a town near you visit www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck