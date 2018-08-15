Ilkeston poppy project to honour the fallen and mark war’s centenary

Volunteers have been knitting up a frenzy to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War in Ilkeston.

The Poppy Project, led by organiser Rachael Spence, has won support from community groups, schools and other willing volunteers who are all contributing by taking part and knitting poppies. The initial idea came about at a meeting of the Friends of Victoria Park, where it was suggested that something could be done to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War in the park.

Rachael Spence, left, with some of the volunteers who are knitting poppies for the Victoria Park display, they are Margaret Smith, Norma Brown, Joanne Feneley, Rachael, Billie Spence and Richard Windsor.

Rachael said: “We’ve had people from places such as Italy, Spain and Australia taking part; all of them united by their desire to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Thousands of poppies have been knitted to display at an event to commemorate the centenary.

After being displayed on Saturday, October 27, from 10am-3pm, the poppies will be sold for £2 each to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Rachael said: “So far, the response to the project has simply been astonishing. The willingness of people to take part and contribute their time and effort has been staggering.”

At the final display in Victoria Park there will be a poetry reading, a visit by the town’s deputy mayor and a bugler will play the Last Post.

It is not too late to get involved with the project – visit Victoria Park Poppy Project - Ilkeston on Facebook.