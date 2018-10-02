Ilkeston pupils campaign for alcohol awareness

Students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy have played a key role in an alcohol awareness campaign to be rolled out across Erewash.

They have worked with Alison Hill, drug and alcohol education consultant at Derbyshire County Council, to create t-shirts, coasters and posters bearing warnings about the dangers of drinking too much alcohol.

The aim is to roll out the students’ creations, which were displayed in school recently, in relevant places across the borough later this year.

Derbyshire police, Erewash Community Safety Partnership and Erewash Licensing have all been involved in the project.

Alison said she was thrilled with the response from the OIEA students and staff.

She said: “They’ve come up with so many great ideas for t-shirts, posters, coasters, ideas for stickers in taxis.

“We will now look at where we can use what they have produced and I’ll come back in during the next school year and tell them what happened to their designs.

“We will also hopefully be running the project again and these students will be mentors for the next group of students who take part. They have all been so responsible in their attitude to alcohol and they’ve really taken the project to heart.”