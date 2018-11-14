Ilkeston pupils develop leadership skills

Primary school pupils from the ‘Tiser patch took part in a special event which saw them develop their leadership skills to benefit other children.

Pupils from Sawley Junior, Ashbrook Junior, Mapperley Primary, Stanley St Andrew’s, Dovedale and Grange attended the ‘Change 4 Life Champions Day’ event at Friesland School in Sandiacre.

After welcome and warm up, pupils were shown four activities that they could use in their own schools at active lunchtime clubs they organise for their friends.

Rhian Lilley, Erewash School Sport Partnership strategic director, said everyone enjoyed the day.

She said: “This day was all about encouraging these young leaders to go back into their own schools and set up lunchtime clubs for their friends to and in turn that will hopefully inspire all children to be physically active. As well as trying out lots of new activities that they can take back into their schools, their teachers will also have access to plenty of resources from Change 4 Life.

“We’ve been supported by the fantastic students sports leaders from Friesland School and hopefully they will help the younger children to develop their leadership skills.”

Change 4 Life is a public health programme which began in January 2009 and is run by the Department of Health.