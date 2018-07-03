Ilkeston pupils inspired by world cup tournament

The hockey and football world cup tournaments were the subject of a workshop for young ambassadors across Erewash.

Pupils from schools including Field House Infants, Ashbrook Junior, Mapperley Primary, Stanley Common and Stanley St Andrew’s, attended the event at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Young ambassadors have been specially selected by their schools to work with Erewash School Sports Partnership (ESSP) to promote being active among their peers.

At the workshop, pupils and staff were shown a video about the upcoming Hockey World Cup and current football World Cup before talking about how they could get fellow pupils involved.

They also took part in a series of hockey and football-themed activities which included penalty shootouts, dribbling and keeping the ball off the ground.

Rhian Lilley, ESSP strategic director, said: “These tournaments are a fantastic opportunity to engage children in sport and encourage them to be active.

“Hopefully some of the activities have given them ideas which they can take back into their own schools.

“We also want them to think about how they can engage children who are perhaps not as interested.”