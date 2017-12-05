Ilkeston pupils share knife crime warning

Students from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy (OIEA) are preparing to raise awareness of knife crime after attending a countywide youth summit.

James Wheatley, Oliver Daniels, Joshua Giddings and Owen Leatherland, all 14, went along to Derbyshire police’s Project Zao event at Pride Park in Derby, with students from several schools across the county.

They heard from guest speakers including Jason Farmer, who shared his experience of living in a violent community during his early life, Dr Gareth Hughes, who talked about having to deal with the injuries caused by knives and Inspector John Tanner, who lost a family member to knife crime.

The boys are now planning how they can share the message about the dangers of knife crime with fellow students at OIEA.

Louise Craven, safeguarding officer at OIEA, also attended the youth summit and said that staff at school would be supporting the boys with their plans.

She said: “They heard from lots of different speakers and I think they really made an impact on our students, as well as everyone else attending.”

Oliver Daniels said he felt inspired by the youth summit.

He said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect from the youth summit but I was pleased to be invited and I found it quite inspirational.”

Owen Leatherland said: “We are hoping to share what we’ve learned with the rest of the school.”