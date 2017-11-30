Ilkeston residents urged to make donations to Christmas Shoebox appeal

Residents in Ilkeston are being urged to make donations to a Christmas Shoebox appeal to help those in need.

Poppy-PR, based on Bath Street, is a drop-off point for collections on behalf of the Chesterfield Shoebox Appeal, which this year has experienced a slump in donations.

Now the firm has decided to support the charity in its annual campaign after one of its staff members single-handedly packed 50 boxes last year.

The charity aims to provide shoe boxes of essentials and gifts at Christmas, so local charities can distribute them to people in need.

This year’s key groups for the campaign are the homeless, the elderly, dogs, young adults and children under 16.

Tina Clough, managing director, said: “One of our PR managers, Sarah, packed a phenomenal amount of boxes last year for the charity, and homelessness is something very close to my own heart.

“After sleeping rough a few years back for charity, it really hit home how tough life on the streets is.

“At a time when we all spend a fortune on our loved ones, it is important to remember that not everyone is so fortune at Christmas time.

“I will also be joining the team to hopefully help the charity out with the sorting process, and we are also keen to help deliver the boxes directly to the recipients.”

Elaine Osborne and Rebecca Hope run the shoebox appeal throughout the year in their spare time.

Elaine said: “Last year we received 2124 shoeboxes which was fantastic. This year we have received significantly less boxes so far compared to last year, which is quite a worry as we have pledged a lot of boxes to charities already.

“We would like to donate boxes to the same charities as last year as well as some new charities. We have about a third of the boxes compared to last year.”

- To drop off a shoebox for the appeal, visit Poppy-PR at 126 Bath Street, Ilkeston, DE7 8FF.