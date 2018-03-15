Ilkeston’s first wellbeing lounge opened by park café businesswoman

An Ilkeston woman has opened the town’s first wellbeing lounge, in an effort to rejuvenate the high street as well as residents’ lives.

Gemma Worthington, 36, officially opened the Barefeet Wellbeing Lounge, on Manners Road, on Friday, March 9, with a helping hand from Mayor of Erewash Mary Hopkinson.

Gemma Worthington and the Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Mary Hopkinson at thye opening of the new Bare Feet Wellbeing Lounge.

It is the second business venture in Ilkeston for mum-of-two Gemma, who already runs the café Barefeet in the Park at Victoria Park during the summer months.

Gemma has completely transformed the retail unit—a former accident claims shop—in just five weeks and has done much of the work herself.

She said: “I am trying to create a cosy, welcoming, warm environment for people, and I hope it will help to regenerate the bottom end of the town.”

The idea was inspired by the unconventional treatments Gemma has tried to help in her own struggle against the chronic pain of fibromyalgia.

She said: “I came up with the idea after having a colour therapy session, where they read things about your past, present and future.

“The lady told me there was something missing from my life and it inspired me to come up with this idea. I have always been very interested in wellbeing and saw a gap in the market in this area.”

The lounge will offer a number of services including reiki, reflexology, colour therapy, hypnotherapy, teeth whitening, anti-wrinkle treatments, Indian head massage, aromatherapy massage, ear candling, and inch loss wraps.

Treatments will be delivered by a team of visiting specialists who will use the shop as a base for their appointments.

Prices vary between services. For full details and the latest special offers, follow the Barefeet page on Facebook at https://goo.gl/F331TY.