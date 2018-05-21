Ilkeston Scouts all set for gruelling challenge

A group of Ilkeston Scouts are set to take on a gruelling challenge to raise money for charity.

Members of the 10th Ilkeston Scout Group, which is based in Stanley Common, will be completing a pentathlon. It is hoped the Scouts will raise thousands for Cancer Research.

The day-long event will start with a 20km bike ride along the High Peak Trail at Middleton Top, Derbyshire, followed by a 5km run.

The group of about 20 Scouts, aged between ten and 14, and five Scout leaders will then do an hour of fencing, a 0.5km swim at Wirksworth Swimming Pool and will finish with climbing where they will aim to reach 1,000ft between them on the climbing wall at Wirksworth Leisure Centre.

They have been training hard for the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 19.

Although this is the first time this group of Scouts will be doing such a challenge, the 10th Ilkeston Scout Group previously completed a pentathlon in 2016 and raised £4,900 for Cancer Research UK.

Scout leader Steve Bowmer said: “We have done charity events for the last few years, previously doing a triathlon and a pentathlon.

“It is a great opportunity for the Scouts to take on a challenge and raise some money for a really important cause. We ensure that Scouts of all abilities can take part in the pentathlon. We want them to take on the challenge and be proud of themselves for completing it. All the Scout leaders will be doing the pentathlon too.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the Scouts can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/10thilkestonscoutpentathlon2